Intense weather may impact Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti next week
(MENAFN) Jamaica, southern Haiti, and Cuba could face severe weather early next week as tropical storm Melissa is expected to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane by Sunday.
The storm poses a worst-case scenario for Jamaica, potentially making landfall late Monday or early Tuesday, according to reports. Its slow movement may result in prolonged, potentially catastrophic rainfall, with 20 to 40 inches possible in the hardest-hit areas. Tornadoes may also develop within the storm’s spiral rainbands as it moves ashore.
Hurricane-force winds and a life-threatening storm surge of 5 to 10 feet are expected as Melissa’s center approaches, with eastern Jamaica, including the capital Kingston, likely to be most affected. A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire country.
Hurricane and tropical storm alerts are also in effect for southwestern Haiti, including Port-au-Prince. The National Hurricane Center warned Saturday that “Melissa’s slow movement will bring a multi-day period of damaging winds and heavy rainfall beginning Saturday night, likely causing catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides.” The center added: “There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge early next week. All preparations should be completed today.”
Heavy rain has already caused casualties. A landslide near Haiti’s capital on Thursday killed two people and injured another, bringing the storm-related death toll to at least three, according to local authorities. In the central Artibonite department, runoff caused a wall to collapse, injuring five people, including a 14-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries.
Residents across the region are bracing for further impacts as Melissa approaches.
