403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Almost half of Japan backs military support for Taiwan
(MENAFN) A Kyodo News poll indicates that almost half of Japan’s population supports military intervention if Taiwan faces conflict with Beijing.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament Friday that any Chinese attempt to use force to reunify with the self-governing island could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” under Tokyo’s security laws, potentially justifying a military response. Her remarks mark a shift from previous administrations, which avoided taking a clear stance.
The telephone poll of over 1,000 respondents found 48.8% favor Japan exercising its right to self-defense if fighting breaks out in the Taiwan Strait. Even more, 60.4%, support increased military spending to strengthen defense capabilities.
Since becoming Japan’s first female prime minister less than a month ago, Takaichi’s approval ratings rose 5.5% to 69.9%.
Following her remarks, Beijing summoned Japan’s envoy to protest what it called “extremely malicious” comments about Japan’s willingness to defend Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian described the statement as “blatantly provocative” and said it violates the One-China principle recognizing Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan.
Tokyo should “immediately correct its actions and retract its egregious remarks” or “bear all the consequences,” he warned. Lin added that any Japanese attempt to intervene would be “an act of aggression” prompting China to “retaliate forcefully.”
China considers Taiwan, which has had de facto self-rule since 1949 without declaring independence, part of its territory and opposes contact or arms deals between Taipei and the US. Beijing insists on “peaceful reunification” but has threatened force if Taiwan formally declares independence.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told parliament Friday that any Chinese attempt to use force to reunify with the self-governing island could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” under Tokyo’s security laws, potentially justifying a military response. Her remarks mark a shift from previous administrations, which avoided taking a clear stance.
The telephone poll of over 1,000 respondents found 48.8% favor Japan exercising its right to self-defense if fighting breaks out in the Taiwan Strait. Even more, 60.4%, support increased military spending to strengthen defense capabilities.
Since becoming Japan’s first female prime minister less than a month ago, Takaichi’s approval ratings rose 5.5% to 69.9%.
Following her remarks, Beijing summoned Japan’s envoy to protest what it called “extremely malicious” comments about Japan’s willingness to defend Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian described the statement as “blatantly provocative” and said it violates the One-China principle recognizing Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan.
Tokyo should “immediately correct its actions and retract its egregious remarks” or “bear all the consequences,” he warned. Lin added that any Japanese attempt to intervene would be “an act of aggression” prompting China to “retaliate forcefully.”
China considers Taiwan, which has had de facto self-rule since 1949 without declaring independence, part of its territory and opposes contact or arms deals between Taipei and the US. Beijing insists on “peaceful reunification” but has threatened force if Taiwan formally declares independence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitget Launches Three Official Product Communities To Strengthen User Engagement Across Core Innovation Areas
CommentsNo comment