Exercise Garuda: IAF And French Fighter Jets Begin Coordinated Missions, Enhance Interoperability

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies on Monday, as they began coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air Exercise Garuda.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Air Force stated, "Exercise Garuda takes off. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies, commencing coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air exercise. The engagement reinforces strong interoperability and deep defence cooperation between the two Air Forces."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise 'Garuda 25' with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan in France from November 16-27. The Indian Air Force stated that the exercise will further enhance interoperability, foster exchange of best practices, and strengthen defence cooperation between the two Air Forces.

The IAF contingent is participating in the exercise with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters."

During the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate along with the French multirole fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations.

"This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF. Exercise Garuda 25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two Air Forces," the statement added.

"Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign Air Forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations," it mentioned.