What Prompted Ayushmann Khurrana To Apologize To Nawazuddin Siddiqui On The Sets Of 'Thamma'?

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about a surprising moment on the sets of"Thamma," revealing why co-star Ayushmann Khurrana felt the need to apologize to him.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the 'Haddi' actor shared insights into the incident, giving a glimpse of the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes dynamics on set. When asked about their on-set chemistry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana shared insights into their dynamic, revealing whether their time on Thamma was intense, fun, or a bit of both.

The 'Bala' actor shared,“Our film is actually light-hearted in tone. Yes, it has the emotional weight of a love story, but it's filled with comedy, action, and quirk-especially Nawaz bhai's character! Off-camera, we had a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It was my first time working with him, and I was keen to understand his process and his journey. When you're working with a generous co-actor like him, it elevates your own performance. There's a natural comfort, and that brings out the best in scenes.”

Nawazuddin added,“My experience was terrible! [Laughs] Only because he hit me once and broke my fake tooth. But to his credit, he was very apologetic. He even sent flowers to my house-more than he's ever sent his wife, apparently.”

Ayushmann went on to narrate,“Yes, it's true! I apologized a thousand times. I had to hit him fifty times in the film, and just once, it connected. Thankfully, it was a fake tooth! But on a serious note, having a lead actor who creates a positive and collaborative set environment makes a huge difference. Everyone performs better.”

On a related note,“Thamma” also features Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. Set in an imaginative world, the film follows a dedicated historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering hidden truths about local vampire legends as mysterious supernatural forces start to emerge.

The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released in theatres on 21 October 2025.