Satish Shah No More: Hrithik Roshan To Priyanka Chopra-Bollywood Celebs Mourn Demise Of Veteran Actor

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74, leaving the Indian film and television fraternity in deep mourning. Tributes have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry, as celebrities and fans remembered the veteran actor for his unparalleled comic timing, warmth, and humility.

Bollywood celebs mourn demise of veteran actor Satish Shah

Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan, and others, took to social media to express their grief and extend their condolences to the late actor's family star Hrithik Roshan, who had worked with Shah early in his career, wrote on X, "Rest in peace, dear Satish Sir. I will never forget the kindness you extended to a newcomer like me on set. Your humour and legacy will continue to inspire. My deepest condolences to the family & friends."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas re-shared a post by India Cultural Hub. She wrote, "Rest in Peace, Satishji." Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an old photograph of the late actor and wrote, "Rest in glory," honouring his lasting legacy. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi also paid a heartfelt tribute, recalling his experience of working with Shah in his debut film 'Saathiya', writing, "They say, often clichedly, that someone could light up every room just by being in it. But Satish Shah sir truly was that person. He was a father to me on screen during my very first film, Saathiya, always patient, protective and ready with a joke to ease my nerves. He made Indravadan Sarabhai a character the entire country loved and those who knew him will remember him for his kindness and grace. Godspeed, sir. You will be deeply missed, and forever loved. Om Shanti!"

Actor R Madhavan shared an old picture featuring himself, Satish Shah, and Mandira Bedi, penning a heartfelt note echoing similar sentiments and wrote in the caption, "They say, often clichedly, that someone could light up every room just by being in it. But Satish Shah sir truly was that person. He was a father to me on screen during my very first film, Saathiya, always patient, protective and ready with a joke to ease my nerves. He made Indravadan Sarabhai a character the entire country loved and those who knew him will remember him for his kindness and grace. Godspeed, sir. You will be deeply missed, and forever loved. Om Shanti!"

Earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal remembered Satish Shah as an "endearing actor" and wrote, "An endearing actor and a very warm Person. AUM SHANTI "

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari condoled the demise of Satish Shah and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Satish Shah Ji -- a timeless icon of Indian cinema and television. His effortless humour, warmth, and unforgettable performances will continue to bring smiles for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

TV producer Asit Kumarr Modi also paid tribute and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Satish Shah ji. A Great performer who brought smiles to millions through his unforgettable performances and timeless comedy. His contribution to Indian entertainment will always be remembered with love and respect. Om Shanti #SatishShah"

"Absolutely shattered to hear about the passing of my brother and friend, Satish Shah. You'll always be remembered, always missed," wrote actor Manoj Joshi.

Born on June 25, 1951, Satish Shah was best known for his roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,' 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,' and 'Main Hoon Na. ' He had an illustrious career spanning over four decades in Indian cinema and television. His passing marks the end of an era of natural, heartfelt comedy that defined a generation of Indian entertainment Ashoke Pandit first shared the news of Shah's passing on Instagram. According to Pandit, the actor suddenly fell ill at his home and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he breathed his last. While calling the demise of Satish Shah a "huge loss" for the entertainment industry, Ashoke Pandit said, "Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry." Ashoke Pandit recalled his work experience with Satish Shah while expressing his sorrow at the actor's passing."I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness," added Ashoke Pandit a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in films and television his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.