Global Leaders Gather in Kuala Lumpur for ASEAN Summit
(MENAFN) World and regional officials are assembling in Kuala Lumpur for the 47th meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is currently led by Malaysia.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to host leaders from ASEAN countries, alongside senior representatives from the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and other significant partners, for the three-day gathering organized under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”
Over 10,000 police personnel have been assigned to safeguard the Malaysian capital during the summit, which starts Sunday and continues through Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump will join ASEAN leaders for a dinner and is anticipated to witness the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand, following fatal border skirmishes in July that were halted after Anwar facilitated a cease-fire.
Dignitaries expected at the event include South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Japan’s first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Additional participants include Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
