Elderly Woman Injured As Russians Attack Nikopol District

This was reported on Telegram by Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivonenko, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the evening, Russians have attacked Nikopol district over a dozen times. FPV drones and heavy artillery were directed at the district center, Marganets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. A 63-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with burns, where she received necessary medical assistance,” he wrote.

As a result of the attack, three private houses, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. He noted that the inspection of areas hit by the enemy is ongoing.

Air defenders have destroyed 18 enemy drones over the region.

According to Ukrinform, Russian shelling on 25 October caused damage in several communities in Dnipropetrovsk region.