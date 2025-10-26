Elderly Woman Injured As Russians Attack Nikopol District
“Since the evening, Russians have attacked Nikopol district over a dozen times. FPV drones and heavy artillery were directed at the district center, Marganets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities. A 63-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital with burns, where she received necessary medical assistance,” he wrote.
As a result of the attack, three private houses, an outbuilding, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. He noted that the inspection of areas hit by the enemy is ongoing.
Air defenders have destroyed 18 enemy drones over the region.Read also: Russia pounds Dnipropetrovsk region with bombs, drones throughout day
According to Ukrinform, Russian shelling on 25 October caused damage in several communities in Dnipropetrovsk region.
