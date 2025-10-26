403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reports Shooting Down 111 Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions and the Azov Sea during overnight operations, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.
A drone penetrated defenses and slammed into a residential tower in Krasnogorsk, the administrative hub of the Moscow region, wounding five people including a child, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov reported. He confirmed the child sustained leg injuries and a knee dislocation.
Four casualties required hospitalization for head trauma, fractures and shrapnel wounds, he stated. According to Vorobyov, the drone breached the structure and exploded inside an apartment on the 14th floor of the residential complex.
Emergency response teams and law enforcement personnel have secured the location, and authorities have established a cordon around the building. Officials shut down traffic on Volokolamskoye Highway, he noted.
In the Rostov region, a blaze ignited by falling drone wreckage triggered electrical failures affecting approximately 1,500 residents in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, regional Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed.
Drone fragments also descended on a residential zone in Abinsky district of Krasnodar, damaging eight structures, the regional operational headquarters disclosed.
Specialists are conducting on-site assessments and no civilian casualties were documented.
Russia has documented an escalation in drone attacks within its borders since the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in February 2022.
A drone penetrated defenses and slammed into a residential tower in Krasnogorsk, the administrative hub of the Moscow region, wounding five people including a child, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov reported. He confirmed the child sustained leg injuries and a knee dislocation.
Four casualties required hospitalization for head trauma, fractures and shrapnel wounds, he stated. According to Vorobyov, the drone breached the structure and exploded inside an apartment on the 14th floor of the residential complex.
Emergency response teams and law enforcement personnel have secured the location, and authorities have established a cordon around the building. Officials shut down traffic on Volokolamskoye Highway, he noted.
In the Rostov region, a blaze ignited by falling drone wreckage triggered electrical failures affecting approximately 1,500 residents in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, regional Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed.
Drone fragments also descended on a residential zone in Abinsky district of Krasnodar, damaging eight structures, the regional operational headquarters disclosed.
Specialists are conducting on-site assessments and no civilian casualties were documented.
Russia has documented an escalation in drone attacks within its borders since the Russia-Ukraine war erupted in February 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment