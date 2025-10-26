403
Trump In Malaysia For 47Th ASEAN Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia on Sunday to participate in the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.
This marks the first visit by an American President to Malaysia in a decade.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received President Trump at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
In a press statement, Ibrahim affirmed that Trump's participation in the summit opens a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, adding that the US President's presence is vital to address issues such as peace, trade, energy, and developments in the Pacific and the Gaza Strip.
Trump is expected to attend in the summit scheduled from October 26 to 28.
The summit is held under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability".
A joint meeting between Ibrahim and Trump is expected to be held in addition to the 13th ASEAN-US Summit, during which the signing of the peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand is expected to take place.
This is Trump's first visit to Malaysia and the first participation in the ASEAN summit since returning to the Presidency last January.
Trump is the third US President to visit Malaysia after Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966, Barack Obama in 2014 and 2015.
During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump attended the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines, but did not take part in subsequent summits.
Trump is on an Asian tour that includes a visit to Japan and a meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
He will head to South Korea after to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit. (end)
