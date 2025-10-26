Coinbase's Record-High X402 Transactions Surge By 10,000% In Just One Month



Coinbase's x402 protocol saw over 10,000% increase in transaction activity within a month, highlighting accelerated adoption.

Nearly 500,000 transactions occurred between October 14–20, with record transaction volume and value pushed higher daily.

The protocol utilizes HTTP 402 -“Payment Required” - to facilitate seamless, direct stablecoin payments on the internet.

Industry experts predict agentic AI could handle autonomous crypto transactions, potentially reaching $30 trillion by 2030. Developers are launching new tokens based on the x402 standard, fueling a surge of memecoin and ecosystem growth, now valued near $180 million.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A revolutionary online payments protocol introduced by Coinbase is experiencing a remarkable surge in usage, driven by blockchain innovations aimed at seamless, AI-powered transactions. The protocol leverages stablecoins to enable direct internet payments without credit cards, signaling a significant evolution in how cryptocurrencies are integrated into everyday digital interactions and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

An innovative payments protocol introduced by Coinbase has rapidly gained traction, permitting AI and human users to conduct stablecoin transactions directly over the internet. The protocol leverages a reimagined use of HTTP 402,“Payment Required,” integrating it into a seamless payment system that eliminates the need for traditional credit cards. The surge in activity marks a pivotal advancement in blockchain-powered digital commerce, with transaction volumes soaring to new heights.

Between October 14 and 20, the protocol recorded nearly 500,000 transactions, representing an astonishing 10,780% increase from previous weeks, according to data from Dune Analytics. The activity peaked on Friday, with over 239,500 transactions in a single day and a record transaction volume of $332,000 posted on Thursday. This rapid growth underscores the evolving landscape of crypto-enabled online payments.

Source: Brian Armstrong



This emerging technology aligns with predictions from industry insiders, such as a16z's crypto division, which forecasts that autonomous transactions enabled by agentic AI could reach $30 trillion by 2030. Without human intervention, AI-powered agents could handle everything from self-driving taxis-covering their costs with stablecoins-to auto-executed data storage and management, transforming how value is transferred over the internet.

Already, AI agents are trading cryptocurrencies independently, analyzing market data, executing trades, and managing portfolios in real-time, further demonstrating the growing potential of blockchain in automation and DeFi applications.

CoinGecko Now Tracks x402 Tokens as a New Ecosystem

Developers are leveraging the x402 protocol to launch tokens directly, igniting a wave of memecoin projects and new ecosystems. The surge in x402 token launches has prompted CoinGecko to list these tokens as a dedicated category, which now boasts a market capitalization approaching $180 million, with a 266% increase in the past 24 hours.

Source: CoinGecko



Ethereum's Role in the Future of HTTP 402 Transactions

Experts note that Ethereum 's trustless, programmable settlement layer positions it as the ideal blockchain for implementing HTTP 402. Its capabilities improve efficiency in handling invoices, dispute resolutions, and chargebacks-streamlining processes that are traditionally slow and cumbersome.

“Ethereum provides atomic payments, programmable policies, and composable wallets-all essential for the next-gen online payment system,” said development team members Kevin Leffew and Lincoln Murr. Their insights suggest Ethereum's smart contract capabilities are key to integrating this payment protocol into mainstream digital commerce.

The rapid growth of this protocol signifies a shift toward blockchain-driven, autonomous online payments, with Ethereum leading the charge toward a more integrated and efficient digital economy in the evolving crypto markets.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.