Costco Members Push Back On New Shopping Rules - Here's The 1 Big Change That's Causing A Stir. Does It Bother You?

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Costco just started offering its top-tier members something regular shoppers can't buy: an empty store.

Since June 30, the warehouse giant's Executive Members have been able to shop on weekdays starting at 9 a.m. - which is one hour earlier than everyone else. On Saturdays, Executive Members get a 30-minute head start instead.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

Must Read

Those without a premium membership [1] will be turned away.

"Our Executive Members are our most loyal members, and we want to reward them for their commitment to Costco,” a Costco spokesperson explained in an email to Business Insider [2].

Still, not everyone is applauding the change, including staff and non-Executive Members. Here's what this preferential treatment means for Americans.

Executives only

Costco allowed a short grace period after rolling out the perk in late June before enforcing it as of September 1. To access the retailer's top-tier perks, shoppers need an Executive Membership, which costs $130 annually. That fee includes annual rewards [3] and a $10 monthly credit on eligible online orders over $150. By comparison, Gold Star and Business memberships run $65 annually.

Most shoppers approve of the upgrade. Half of Costco's U.S. members pay for Executive status, and they're responsible for 73% of the warehouse giant's sales, according to Costco [4] data. The initial response has been positive, with customers saying it has made their shopping experience smoother.

“It is such a relaxing shopping environment and not survival of the fittest,” one Reddit [5] user, ReasonableCucumber10, wrote on the CostcoWholesale forum.

Another member, posting under the name my4thfavoritecolor, added:“I used it for the first time today. I could make a return without waiting in the giant line and then went and spent $200 elsewhere. Win, win!”

But not everyone is cheering. When Costco announced the policy change, some shoppers accused the warehouse giant of favoring big spenders.

Read more: Want an extra $1,300,000 when you retire? Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it

Does the upgrade pay off?

At $130 a year, Costco's Executive Membership costs twice as much as its Gold Membership. The return on investment depends largely on a customer's shopping frequency and spending habits.

With inflation still squeezing household budgets, bulk shopping remains popular. A Lending Tree [6] analysis found that bulk purchases can reduce costs by an average of 27% across 30 everyday products, including essentials such as paper towels, bottled water and batteries.

Costco's Executive Members also get 2% back on most purchases for up to $1,000 a year. That means you need to spend at least $3,000 annually - about $250 a month - to break even on an Executive Membership compared to a standard membership. Anything beyond that, and the membership starts paying for itself.

Perks like the $10 monthly credit on eligible online orders can also tip the math in your favor if you frequently shop online. If your Costco runs are limited to just gas and snacks, the upgrade might not be worth it.

To figure out if the Executive Membership is worth it, you could use Monarch Money's all-in-one budgeting app to see how close you are to that $3,000 benchmark.

Monarch Money puts all your finances under one roof, from your banking statements to your investments. You can also add separate or joint accounts to your dashboard, which can be great for tracking grocery runs for couples, or helping your child get used to big picture financial planning as parents. The app is also well reviewed. Forbes ranked Monarch Money as their best budgeting app for 2025 as did the Wall Street Journal.

And the best part? Monarch Money offers a seven-day free trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you like what you see, you could then snag 50% off with code WISE50.

How to earn money while you shop

You don't necessarily need to dole out cash for a membership card to try and save money. For instance, if you want to squirrel away your spare change when shoppping for groceries, you could try using Acorns.

With Acorns, you can auto-invest your spare change every time you make a purchase on your linked credit or debit card. Acorns automatically rounds up the price to the nearest dollar and places the excess - coins that would wind up in your pocket if you paid cash - into a smart investment portfolio.

Let's say you purchase a Costco rotisserie chicken for $5.66. Before you've beaten the checkout rush, Acorns will round it to $6.00 and invest the 34-cent difference for you. Just $2.50 worth of daily round-ups add up to $900 per year - and that's before your savings earn money in the market.

Plus, if you sign up now with a recurring deposit, you can get a $20 bonus investment.



Want to retire with an extra $1.3M? See how Dave Ramsey's viral 7-step plan helps millions of Americans kill debt and build wealth - and how you can too

I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement - what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 6 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)

There's still a 35% chance of a recession hitting the American economy this year - protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves ASAP This tiny hot Costco item has skyrocketed 74% in price in under 2 years - but now the retail giant is restricting purchase. Here's how to buy the coveted asset in bulk

What to read next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

Article sources

At Moneywise, we consider it our responsibility to produce accurate and trustworthy content people can rely on to inform their financial decisions. We rely on vetted sources such as government data, financial records and expert interviews and highlight credible third-party reporting when appropriate.

We are committed to transparency and accountability, correcting errors openly and adhering to the best practices of the journalism industry. For more details, see our editorial ethics and guidelines.

[1]. Economic Times.“Costco's new policy takes effect: Who will be denied entry and what are the major changes”

[2]. Business Insider.“Costco is bringing back a perk to help shoppers beat the crowds - if you have an executive membership”

[3]. Costco.“What is the difference between each type of membership?”

[4]. Costco.“3rd Quarter FY 2025 Supplemental Information”

[5]. Reddit.“Reddit post on r/CostcoWholesale by u/Reasonablecucumber10 on Aug. 31, 2025”

[6]. Lending Tree.“Buying in Bulk Could Save Shoppers 27%, on Average - Led by Paper Towels, Water and Batteries”

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.