Landmark Arabia Launches New Centrepoint, Max Flagship Stores At U Walk Riyadh
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Reinforcing Its Next-Generation Retail Vision to the Kingdom
-
Two iconic brands unveiled modern, design-led concepts with open layouts, curated collections, and elevated service touchpoints tailored transform the shopping journey of Saudi families
Landmark Arabia strengthens its expansion momentum with upgraded formats and digital-first experiences
17 Centerpoint and 24 Max new stores set to open in the next 2 years
-
A fully open floor plan with wider aisles, easier navigation, and clearly defined brand zones for Splash, Babyshop, Lifestyle, and Shoemart.
Curated trend-led collections displayed in a gallery-like format for faster discovery and improved product storytelling.
Enhanced fitting lounges designed with improved lighting, mirror tech, and service-led assistance points.
Multi-sensory visual merchandising featuring dynamic digital screens, elevated product showcases, and seasonal immersive displays.
Technology-enabled checkout experiences, including expanded self-checkout, improved click-and-collect integration, and quicker digital payment options.
-
Gold Award – Store Manager Development Programme (SMDP) from the Brandon Hall Group
Silver Award – Area Manager Development Programme (AMDP) from the Brandon Hall Group
Recognition for the SUMOU National Women Leadership Program
Named among the Top 5 organisations in the Middle East at the CIPD ME Awards for Best Nationalisation Initiative
