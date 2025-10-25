Ferrari Announces Digital Token Launch For Loyal Fans-Join The Excite!

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Cryptocurrency giants continue to broaden their influence in the evolving blockchain landscape, with Ferrari venturing into digital assets to connect more closely with its dedicated clientele. Meanwhile, social media platform Rumble and crypto firm Crypto are making strategic moves to expand Bitcoin adoption and institutional participation, signaling a growing trend of crypto integration across diverse sectors.



Ferrari to launch digital token to let fans bid on its Le Mans-winning race car

Ferrari is stepping into the blockchain space with plans to introduce a digital token that allows its most enthusiastic supporters to bid on a piece of racing history-a Ferrari 499P endurance race car that recently clinched victory at Le Mans.

The Italian automaker will issue the“Token Ferrari 499P,” developed in collaboration with fintech firm Conio, targeting members of its exclusive Hyperclub. This private network comprises approximately 100 high-net-worth clients passionate about endurance racing, according to recent reports.

Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's chief marketing and commercial officer, explained,“This initiative aims to strengthen the sense of community among our most loyal customers.”

Token holders will be able to trade amongst themselves and participate in exclusive auctions, including one for the iconic race car, with the program set to launch ahead of the 2027 World Endurance Championship season.

Ferrari 499P. Source: Wikimedia

Rumble to roll out Bitcoin tips for content creators in December

Video platform Rumble is preparing to introduce Bitcoin tipping for its massive user base of over 51 million monthly active viewers, as announced by CEO Chris Pavlovski. This feature aims to empower content creators to receive direct support in Bitcoin, fostering a new monetization avenue.

The company has partnered with stablecoin issuer Tether to facilitate Bitcoin tips, with the integration expected to be fully operational by early to mid-December, after finalizing technical improvements and refining the user experience, according to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.

The move could significantly promote Bitcoin payment adoption, especially given Rumble's reputation for its anti-censorship stance, attracting audiences that favor decentralized and censorship-resistant platforms. Ardoino emphasized that enabling tips in Bitcoin allows creators to receive support securely, without the risk of being deplatformed or debanked based on their

Crypto seeks U.S. trust bank license to expand institutional offerings

Crypto has taken a significant step toward broader regulatory acceptance by applying for a U.S. National Trust Bank Charter. This move aims to expand its custody, staking, and treasury management services across the United States under federal oversight.

The Singapore-based exchange aims to operate within the framework established by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which licenses trust banks that primarily hold, manage, and safeguard assets rather than engaging in deposit taking or lending activities.

The company already holds trust licenses in New Hampshire and is among several peers exploring similar applications; others include BitGo and Circle.

This pursuit aligns with the broader trend of traditional financial institutions and crypto companies seeking regulatory legitimacy to provide more integrated crypto services and foster mainstream adoption of digital assets and DeFi solutions.

