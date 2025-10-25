Ferrari Announces Digital Token Launch For Loyal Fans-Join The Excite!
- Ferrari plans to launch a digital token giving elite fans the chance to bid on a Le Mans-winning race car. Rumble is set to introduce Bitcoin tipping for its large user base, enhancing creator monetization Crypto files for a US trust bank charter to expand its custody and institutional services nationwide. The moves reflect increasing engagement of major brands with cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and crypto regulation efforts.
Ferrari is stepping into the blockchain space with plans to introduce a digital token that allows its most enthusiastic supporters to bid on a piece of racing history-a Ferrari 499P endurance race car that recently clinched victory at Le Mans.
The Italian automaker will issue the“Token Ferrari 499P,” developed in collaboration with fintech firm Conio, targeting members of its exclusive Hyperclub. This private network comprises approximately 100 high-net-worth clients passionate about endurance racing, according to recent reports.
Enrico Galliera, Ferrari's chief marketing and commercial officer, explained,“This initiative aims to strengthen the sense of community among our most loyal customers.”
Token holders will be able to trade amongst themselves and participate in exclusive auctions, including one for the iconic race car, with the program set to launch ahead of the 2027 World Endurance Championship season.
Ferrari 499P. Source: WikimediaRumble to roll out Bitcoin tips for content creators in December
Video platform Rumble is preparing to introduce Bitcoin tipping for its massive user base of over 51 million monthly active viewers, as announced by CEO Chris Pavlovski. This feature aims to empower content creators to receive direct support in Bitcoin, fostering a new monetization avenue.
The company has partnered with stablecoin issuer Tether to facilitate Bitcoin tips, with the integration expected to be fully operational by early to mid-December, after finalizing technical improvements and refining the user experience, according to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino.
The move could significantly promote Bitcoin payment adoption, especially given Rumble's reputation for its anti-censorship stance, attracting audiences that favor decentralized and censorship-resistant platforms. Ardoino emphasized that enabling tips in Bitcoin allows creators to receive support securely, without the risk of being deplatformed or debanked based on theirCrypto seeks U.S. trust bank license to expand institutional offerings
Crypto has taken a significant step toward broader regulatory acceptance by applying for a U.S. National Trust Bank Charter. This move aims to expand its custody, staking, and treasury management services across the United States under federal oversight.
The Singapore-based exchange aims to operate within the framework established by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which licenses trust banks that primarily hold, manage, and safeguard assets rather than engaging in deposit taking or lending activities.
The company already holds trust licenses in New Hampshire and is among several peers exploring similar applications; others include BitGo and Circle.
This pursuit aligns with the broader trend of traditional financial institutions and crypto companies seeking regulatory legitimacy to provide more integrated crypto services and foster mainstream adoption of digital assets and DeFi solutions.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment