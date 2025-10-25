Russia Green-Lights Crypto For Trade Settlements

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Moscow has authorised the use of cryptocurrencies in cross-border payments for trade, marking a significant departure from previous policy. The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation and the Bank of Russia have reached an agreement to legalise digital-asset settlements in foreign trade transactions, while simultaneously tightening regulatory oversight of the wider crypto market.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the step was necessary because imports are already being paid for with crypto assets and the existing regulatory framework was inadequate. He emphasised that the legalisation would be accompanied by“proper legislative regulation” to restore order in the sector.

Under the new framework, firms engaged in exports and imports will be able to transact using cryptocurrencies-but only via authorised channels that meet stringent anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer standards. The shift builds on an earlier“experimental legal regime” that allowed limited crypto use in foreign trade and by select investors.

The Bank of Russia remains cautious. Its governor Elvira Nabiullina continues to resist full recognition of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment domestically, and proposed restricting use to cross-border trade and wealthy“qualified” investors under licensed firms.

Market analysts interpret the decision in the context of pressures from Western sanctions, which have constrained access to global payment systems. The move is seen as part of Russia's strategy to bolster trade flows, particularly in energy and commodities, by bypassing traditional channels.

Still, legalisation is selective rather than broad. The regime applies for now only to foreign-trade transactions; the domestic use of cryptocurrency for everyday payments or retail investments remains prohibited. The Bank of Russia argues allowing wide retail access poses“financial and social” risks.

See also XPL's Role in Plasma: Token Utility Under the Lens

For domestic investors, the path to broader engagement remains narrow. Earlier this year the regulator proposed allowing only those with assets above 100 million roubles or annual incomes above 50 million roubles to participate in a crypto-investment experiment.

Industry players say the legalisation will create new opportunities. Top banks-such as Sberbank and Alfa‐Bank-had warned that millions of Russians hold crypto assets despite being excluded from the formal regime. They argued the grey market status of holdings was a risk for the broader financial system.

Critics caution that regulatory oversight and enforcement will be key. The Prosecutor-General's Office, under Alexander Gutsan, highlighted that the new framework includes tools to monitor transactions linked to corruption, terrorism, extremism, and illicit financial flows.

Observers outside Russia are weighing potential ripple effects. Some suggest the policy could encourage other sanctioned or emerging-market nations to adopt crypto-based trade settlement models, challenging the dominance of traditional systems such as SWIFT.

For Russian exporters and importers, the shift may offer relief from constrained access to Western-dominated financing and payment networks. Nonetheless, firms must still operate within Bank of Russia-endorsed platforms and are subject to rigorous compliance oversight-so adoption may remain cautious in the near term.

From the government's perspective the move attempts to draw the large informal crypto-market inside the regulatory perimeter. Holding of crypto assets by Russian users has been estimated in the hundreds of billions of roubles, according to central bank data.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.