E-Commerce Demand Broadens Beyond Festivals In India

India's online retail sector is showing signs of stabilising momentum outside of its traditional festival peaks, as consumer habits increasingly shift toward year-round purchasing patterns. According to a report by consulting firm Redseer, while the September-October period continues to see elevated demand-driven principally by mobiles and electronics-overall online shopping volumes are less reliant on a single event window than in previous years.

The study noted that during the opening two days of the 2025 festive sales period, gross merchandise value for online platforms rose 23 to 25 per cent year-on-year; this uptick marked a four-to-five-fold improvement relative to the equivalent stage of last year. The growth was particularly strong for premium smartphones and large-screen televisions.

Analysts say this shift reflects structural changes in India's commerce ecosystem. According to a separate 2025 report by Bain and partners, India's e-retail market hit roughly US$ 60 billion in 2024, despite growth rates moderating to around 10-12 per cent from earlier double-digit levels, due to inflation and slower wage growth. Long-term projections remain optimistic, with the market expected to grow at over 18 per cent annually and reach US$ 170-190 billion by 2030.

Several key drivers underpin the movement toward more stable demand. First, a broader geographic spread: Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are playing an increasing role in online retail, with the Internet and smartphone penetration expanding rapidly beyond metro areas. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, Tier-3 cities posted 21 per cent year-on-year growth during summer sales in 2025 and accounted for 38 per cent of order volumes.

Second, tax policy reforms have had an impact. In September 2025, the government implemented new Goods and Services Tax rate cuts affecting electronics, furniture and mid-priced apparel. For instance, GST on large-screen TVs fell from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, producing a 6-8 per cent drop in retail price in those segments according to reporting by the Economic Times. These changes helped elevate consumption in discretionary categories and show how policy can shift timing and category mix of online purchases.

Third, the rise of quick-commerce and digital payment adoption is changing how and when people shop. Q-commerce platforms delivering in under 30 minutes have been growing rapidly: one market report forecasts the segment will hit US$ 1.6 billion in 2025 and account for 12 per cent of online sales. These platforms are increasingly used for impulse or gifting purchases rather than just replenishment.

Yet, the data also show nuance and caveats. Even as online retail becomes less festival-driven, mobiles and electronics continue to dominate during the peak windows. The Redseer survey found that the surge in early festival days was led by premium smartphones and TVs-users that were already loyalty-members or heavy-buyers. This suggests the shift to steady year-round demand is underway, but not yet universal across all product categories. Beauty, apparel, and general merchandise are still heavily influenced by the time around festivals.

Brands and retailers are responding by adjusting their strategies. Many are investing more in digital-first discovery, including influencer content and short-form video, recognising that consumers are engaging earlier and across multiple touchpoints. For example, analysis by HT Media found that in the 2025 festival season shoppers were starting purchases up to six weeks ahead, and were blending online research with offline store conversions, especially for high-value items.

