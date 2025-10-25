403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French PM Prime faces potential no-confidence from Socialist Party
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu faces a potential no-confidence challenge from the Socialist Party if “no significant progress” is made on the 2026 budget bill by Monday, particularly regarding the inclusion of a wealth tax.
“Today, there is indeed a reality: if in the next few hours, roughly until next Monday, there is no significant progress on the text, there will be no room for maneuver on the 2026 finance bill, on the state budget, or on the Social Security budget … it would be over,” Socialist leader Olivier Faure told reports.
Faure, who had previously declined to back a no-confidence motion against Lecornu’s government in exchange for influence over budget decisions, suggested that such a vote could be considered if the party’s demands are ignored.
“We need to target the tech giants, the ultra-rich, inheritances, and especially the super-inheritances,” he said, emphasizing the need to tax the wealthiest segments of society.
Socialists’ parliamentary leader Boris Vallaud also weighed in during an interview, noting that “anything is possible” regarding a no-confidence motion.
“If the central bloc is not capable of passing the Zucman tax — this minimal and essential levy on the very wealthiest — if it cannot pass the wealth tax on billionaires, ... if it cannot ensure fiscal justice, I’m not sure it will be possible to discuss what comes next. The budget debate will end very quickly,” Vallaud said.
In response, Lecornu addressed the National Assembly Friday ahead of debates on the 2026 state budget. He pledged that the deficit will decrease from 5.8% in 2024 to 5.4% in 2025, stressing it “must return to below 5% the following year.”
The prime minister highlighted the government’s intention to recover funds from “those who commit fraud or abuse,” noting that “a bill to combat tax and social fraud was submitted.”
“The initial budget outlines the first steps toward savings, eliminating certain redundancies and tackling excess costs. Will that be enough? No. We need to go much further, with a medium- and long-term approach,” he added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.
“Today, there is indeed a reality: if in the next few hours, roughly until next Monday, there is no significant progress on the text, there will be no room for maneuver on the 2026 finance bill, on the state budget, or on the Social Security budget … it would be over,” Socialist leader Olivier Faure told reports.
Faure, who had previously declined to back a no-confidence motion against Lecornu’s government in exchange for influence over budget decisions, suggested that such a vote could be considered if the party’s demands are ignored.
“We need to target the tech giants, the ultra-rich, inheritances, and especially the super-inheritances,” he said, emphasizing the need to tax the wealthiest segments of society.
Socialists’ parliamentary leader Boris Vallaud also weighed in during an interview, noting that “anything is possible” regarding a no-confidence motion.
“If the central bloc is not capable of passing the Zucman tax — this minimal and essential levy on the very wealthiest — if it cannot pass the wealth tax on billionaires, ... if it cannot ensure fiscal justice, I’m not sure it will be possible to discuss what comes next. The budget debate will end very quickly,” Vallaud said.
In response, Lecornu addressed the National Assembly Friday ahead of debates on the 2026 state budget. He pledged that the deficit will decrease from 5.8% in 2024 to 5.4% in 2025, stressing it “must return to below 5% the following year.”
The prime minister highlighted the government’s intention to recover funds from “those who commit fraud or abuse,” noting that “a bill to combat tax and social fraud was submitted.”
“The initial budget outlines the first steps toward savings, eliminating certain redundancies and tackling excess costs. Will that be enough? No. We need to go much further, with a medium- and long-term approach,” he added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment