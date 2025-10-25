403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Allies need to enhance Ukraine’s long-range missile capabilities- UK PM
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday emphasized that the UK and its allies need to do more to enhance Ukraine’s long-range missile capabilities, describing Britain as Kyiv’s “closest supporter and ally.”
Speaking at the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street, Starmer said that “huge steps forward” had already been made this week in support of Ukraine, but noted that there remained “further we can do” regarding long-range capabilities.
“Volodymyr, it’s really good to be able to welcome you here in Downing Street again for a really important meeting between the two of us, bilaterally, but also for the coalition of the willing,” he said.
“Through seeing his majesty, through our meeting and through the coalition of the willing, we reaffirm again our support for you and Ukraine and our absolute commitment to meeting the challenge of Russian aggression,” he added.
“And whilst you have signaled the path for a way forward and shown that willingness of courage and determination, what we see from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is an absolute unwillingness to engage, in fact, the opposite, which is the continued attacks increasingly on civilians and on children and sadly, I have to offer you my condolences again, as I did the last time we met and the time before, for those terrible losses.
“I do think that this week we can really bear down on Russian oil and gas. Huge steps forward this week already. I think there’s further we can do on capability, particularly … long-range capability, and of course, the vital work for coalition of the willing when it comes to the security guarantees that are necessary.
“So, we’ve got really important business to go through with the coalition of the willing today, but it’s very good to be able to welcome you back.”
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the UK’s ongoing support, warning that Putin was driving Ukraine toward a “humanitarian disaster.”
“Yes, I agree with you and know that Putin doesn’t show that he wants to stop the war,” he said, adding that Russian attacks on infrastructure, including the energy sector, are “pushing us with such a humanitarian disaster.”
The meeting was attended in person by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, while around 20 other leaders joined via video link.
Speaking at the start of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street, Starmer said that “huge steps forward” had already been made this week in support of Ukraine, but noted that there remained “further we can do” regarding long-range capabilities.
“Volodymyr, it’s really good to be able to welcome you here in Downing Street again for a really important meeting between the two of us, bilaterally, but also for the coalition of the willing,” he said.
“Through seeing his majesty, through our meeting and through the coalition of the willing, we reaffirm again our support for you and Ukraine and our absolute commitment to meeting the challenge of Russian aggression,” he added.
“And whilst you have signaled the path for a way forward and shown that willingness of courage and determination, what we see from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is an absolute unwillingness to engage, in fact, the opposite, which is the continued attacks increasingly on civilians and on children and sadly, I have to offer you my condolences again, as I did the last time we met and the time before, for those terrible losses.
“I do think that this week we can really bear down on Russian oil and gas. Huge steps forward this week already. I think there’s further we can do on capability, particularly … long-range capability, and of course, the vital work for coalition of the willing when it comes to the security guarantees that are necessary.
“So, we’ve got really important business to go through with the coalition of the willing today, but it’s very good to be able to welcome you back.”
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the UK’s ongoing support, warning that Putin was driving Ukraine toward a “humanitarian disaster.”
“Yes, I agree with you and know that Putin doesn’t show that he wants to stop the war,” he said, adding that Russian attacks on infrastructure, including the energy sector, are “pushing us with such a humanitarian disaster.”
The meeting was attended in person by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, while around 20 other leaders joined via video link.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment