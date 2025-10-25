403
Czech Republic Government Vows Continued EU, NATO Membership
(MENAFN) The prospective government coalition in the Czech Republic on Friday reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to remaining part of the EU and NATO, according to a local broadcaster.
The new alliance, formed by the ANO party, the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party, and the Motorists’ Party, announced that it would explicitly uphold Czechia’s position within both the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in its upcoming policy declaration.
ANO deputy chairman Karel Havlicek emphasized that any future referendum will not involve questions regarding Czechia's geopolitical orientation.
Filip Turek, a parliamentarian from the Motorists’ Party and a potential candidate for foreign minister within the coalition, highlighted the importance of strong transatlantic ties, particularly with the United States.
In the most recent parliamentary elections, held on Oct. 3-4, populist billionaire Andrej Babis’ ANO party led the vote with roughly 34.7%, significantly surpassing the incumbent center-right Spolu coalition, which garnered approximately 23.2%.
