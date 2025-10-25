403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump calls off trade talks with Canada after anti-tariff ad
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump canceled planned trade negotiations with Canada following a controversial advertisement by the province of Ontario, which ran an anti-tariff campaign. The ad featured a clip of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan speaking out against tariffs, targeting Republican voters who hold Reagan in high regard. Ontario had allocated CAN$75 million to the ad campaign.
In response to the disruption, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Friday that he was open to resuming trade discussions when the U.S. was ready, acknowledging the difficulty in controlling U.S. trade policies. “We can’t control the trade policy of the United States,” Carney said, speaking at an airport in Ottawa before heading to Asia for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which promotes free trade.
Despite the setback, Carney expressed optimism about the progress made between the two nations on trade matters. “We stand ready to pick up on that progress when the Americans are ready to have those discussions because it will be to the benefit of workers in the United States (and) workers in Canada,” he explained.
Trump, who was reportedly furious over the ad, took to his Truth Social platform to label the campaign “fake” and criticized Canada’s actions. Meanwhile, Carney, undeterred, continued his travels to Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, followed by the APEC summit in South Korea.
Canada, under Carney’s leadership, is working to reduce its dependence on a single trade partner—namely, the U.S.—and is seeking to expand its trading relationships with other global partners.
Carney’s visit to the Indo-Pacific region aims to strengthen both trade and defense ties and open up new economic opportunities, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
In response to the disruption, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Friday that he was open to resuming trade discussions when the U.S. was ready, acknowledging the difficulty in controlling U.S. trade policies. “We can’t control the trade policy of the United States,” Carney said, speaking at an airport in Ottawa before heading to Asia for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which promotes free trade.
Despite the setback, Carney expressed optimism about the progress made between the two nations on trade matters. “We stand ready to pick up on that progress when the Americans are ready to have those discussions because it will be to the benefit of workers in the United States (and) workers in Canada,” he explained.
Trump, who was reportedly furious over the ad, took to his Truth Social platform to label the campaign “fake” and criticized Canada’s actions. Meanwhile, Carney, undeterred, continued his travels to Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, followed by the APEC summit in South Korea.
Canada, under Carney’s leadership, is working to reduce its dependence on a single trade partner—namely, the U.S.—and is seeking to expand its trading relationships with other global partners.
Carney’s visit to the Indo-Pacific region aims to strengthen both trade and defense ties and open up new economic opportunities, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment