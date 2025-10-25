403
Occupation Forces Launch Large-Scale Raids Across West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by colonists, launched large-scale raids across multiple areas of the occupied West Bank on Friday, assaulting and detaining a number of Palestinians.
According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), colonists attacked the al-Tall area in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, setting fire to several vehicles parked outside homes and causing extensive property damage.
This attack comes amid a recent escalation in colonist violence. Last month, approximately 490 incidents targeting Palestinian villages and Bedouin communities were recorded, with most concentrated in the governorates of Hebron, Ramallah, and Nablus.
In Hebron governorate, occupation forces detained four Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes, which were vandalized during the operation. Military checkpoints were also established at entrances to the city, nearby towns, and refugee camps, with several main and secondary roads blocked by iron gates, cement barriers, and earth mounds, restricting the movement of residents.
In Tulkarm, Israeli forces arrested former prisoner Malek Saada Jalad following a home raid that involved property damage. In Bethlehem, occupation forces stormed the town of Al-Khader and took positions in the Al-Balou' area, while also raiding several homes.
Colonists attacked olive harvesters in Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, assaulting farmers and preventing them from completing the current olive harves -- part of a series of attacks targeting this year's season.
Daily raids, arrests, and incursions into Palestinian villages, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank and Jerusalem have intensified since October 7, 2023, coinciding with ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip. These operations involve confrontations with Palestinian youth, including the use of live and rubber bullets and tear gas
