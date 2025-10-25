403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US immigration plans tp deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Liberia
(MENAFN) US immigration authorities announced Friday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national, is slated for deportation to Liberia. Officials said Abrego Garcia will be formally notified of the designation later in the day.
Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March amid a nationwide ICE crackdown targeting alleged MS-13 and Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members. He returned to the United States in June to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee, to which he has pleaded not guilty. After being released to his brother in Maryland, he was detained again and is currently held in Pennsylvania.
A court filing states that Liberia has agreed to accept Abrego Garcia, describing the West African nation as “a thriving democracy and one of the United States’s closest partners on the African continent.”
The filing also noted that Liberia’s Constitution, partly modeled on the US Constitution, “provides robust protections for human rights” and that the country is “committed to the humane treatment of refugees.”
US officials said they have received diplomatic assurances about Abrego Garcia’s treatment in Liberia and are making preparations for the deportation, which could occur as soon as Oct. 31.
Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March amid a nationwide ICE crackdown targeting alleged MS-13 and Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members. He returned to the United States in June to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee, to which he has pleaded not guilty. After being released to his brother in Maryland, he was detained again and is currently held in Pennsylvania.
A court filing states that Liberia has agreed to accept Abrego Garcia, describing the West African nation as “a thriving democracy and one of the United States’s closest partners on the African continent.”
The filing also noted that Liberia’s Constitution, partly modeled on the US Constitution, “provides robust protections for human rights” and that the country is “committed to the humane treatment of refugees.”
US officials said they have received diplomatic assurances about Abrego Garcia’s treatment in Liberia and are making preparations for the deportation, which could occur as soon as Oct. 31.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment