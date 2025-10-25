403
Trump Addresses Military Actions Against Drug Traffickers
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that he does not require an official declaration of war from Congress to sanction military actions targeting alleged drug traffickers abroad.
“I’m not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war,” Trump told reporters, explaining that his administration would take action against individuals who are “bringing drugs into his country.”
In recent weeks, Trump has highlighted several lethal military assaults on Venezuelan fishing vessels, which were destroyed after he claimed—without offering proof—that they were involved in narcotics trafficking.
Traditionally, in accordance with established due process procedures, earlier US administrations would intercept and inspect questionable ships to determine if they contained illegal substances, rather than conducting immediate and fatal strikes.
Trump stated that upcoming missions might not be confined to naval operations and could also involve potential ground-based actions. He noted that Congress would be informed prior to any land interventions but mentioned that he did not anticipate strong resistance from legislators.
His comments followed news that a US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber had reportedly flown near Venezuela’s coastline earlier that same day. Trump refuted claims that the aircraft was dispatched by the US, instead accusing the Venezuelan government of “sending prisoners into the US.”
