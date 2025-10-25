403
Final session of Gaza Tribunal shows Israel’s alleged war crimes
(MENAFN) The final session of the Gaza Tribunal, a global initiative dedicated to investigating Israel's alleged war crimes in Gaza, commenced at Istanbul University on Thursday. This four-day event, which brings together academics, human rights activists, media figures, and members of civil society organizations, is set to conclude on October 26 with the announcement of its final verdict.
As part of the session’s program, various side events, including exhibitions, documentary screenings, and public talks, are being hosted in the Honor Hall of the Faculty of Literature at Istanbul University. One of the key exhibitions features photographs from the book Evidence, compiled by a news agency journalists. These images serve as pivotal documentation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, highlighting allegations of genocide and persecution in Palestine.
In addition to the exhibition, the Evidence documentary, produced by the news agency, is being screened. The film visually presents the photographs from the book and also sheds light on the journalists' struggles and testimonies as they documented the situation on the ground. This visual material is being presented as crucial evidence in the tribunal's examination of the conflict.
Further enriching the event, Professor Ayhan Citil will give a public lecture on "The Responsibility of Thinkers After Gaza," while former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Professor Richard Falk, will address "International Law and Conscience" in relation to the ongoing situation in Gaza.
The event also includes book stalls dedicated to works on Palestine and a unique section called the "Wall of Hope." This area allows visitors to leave messages and prayers for Gaza, offering a space for solidarity and reflection amid the ongoing crisis.
