India Tests Cloud Seeding in Delhi
(MENAFN) India conducted a cloud seeding trial flight over New Delhi this week in an effort to tackle escalating air pollution, as smog associated with Diwali celebrations has driven the capital’s air quality into the “very poor” category, authorities reported.
The Hindu festival of lights, marked by widespread use of firecrackers, has significantly contributed to rising pollution levels across the city in recent days, alongside seasonal winter emissions that trap haze and smog.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that a trial seeding flight took place on Thursday, during which "cloud seeding flares were fired."
He described the flight as the "proving flight for checking the capabilities for cloud seeding, the readiness and endurance of the aircraft, the capability assessment of the cloud seeding fitments and flares, and coordination among all involved agencies."
Authorities are preparing for what could become the capital’s first artificially induced rainfall.
Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared on the US social media company X: “The weather department has indicated the possibility of cloud presence on October 28, 29, and 30. If conditions remain favorable, Delhi will experience its first artificial rain on October 29.”
She further emphasized: “This initiative is not only historic from a technical perspective but is also set to establish a scientific method to combat pollution in Delhi…”
Air quality in Delhi and neighboring regions has deteriorated over several days, fueled by firecracker use during Diwali.
Pollution levels typically intensify in winter, as farmers burn crop residue and ongoing industrial and coal-based emissions exacerbate smog.
