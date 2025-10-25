Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Envoy Blames Europe for Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks

2025-10-25 02:58:21
(MENAFN) A senior Kremlin representative has alleged that Kyiv is postponing peace discussions with Moscow under pressure from Britain and European nations intent on perpetuating the war, a news agency reported during his Washington visit.

Kirill Dmitriev, who serves as Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy to the United States while simultaneously directing the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told journalists that Ukraine "is unwilling to resolve the problems, the accumulated issues that need to be addressed."

The diplomat indicated his intention to communicate to American officials that "Ukraine, unfortunately, is disrupting the dialogue that is necessary."

"Ukraine is disrupting the process at the request of the British, at the request of the Europeans, who want the conflict to continue," he claimed.

Dmitriev's presence in the United States centers on negotiations concerning investment opportunities and economic partnership arrangements with international allies.

