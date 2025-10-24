CM Stalin To Unveil Karunanidhi Statue In Kovilpatti On October 28

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin will visit Kovilpatti on October 28 to inaugurate the newly-constructed DMK city office and unveil a statue of former Chief Minister and late party patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

The new party office, built on a three-cent plot on Ilayarasanendal Road, is a two-storey structure featuring a dedicated library section.

At the entrance stands an eight-foot-tall statue of Karunanidhi, mounted on an equally tall pedestal - a symbolic tribute to the leader's towering presence in Tamil Nadu politics.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan, and Kovilpatti municipal chairperson Karunanidhi inspected the preparations ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival.

Geetha Jeevan said that the new office was constructed entirely through contributions from party members and the public.

Books for the library have been sourced from the Anna Arivalayam library in Chennai, underscoring the DMK's emphasis on ideological education and cultural engagement.

Following the inauguration and unveiling ceremony, CM Stalin will interact briefly with local party cadres and office-bearers before continuing his itinerary.

On October 29, he will proceed to Tenkasi district to participate in scheduled government and party events.

CM Stalin's Kovilpatti visit comes soon after the rescheduling of his earlier trip to Tenkasi, which was postponed due to heavy rains across southern Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

The Chief Minister had originally planned to tour Tenkasi on October 24–25, but inclement weather and flood-related alerts led to the deferral.

The new Kovilpatti office is expected to serve as a major organisational hub for the ruling DMK in the Thoothukudi region, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Party sources said the facility will be used for district-level coordination meetings, public outreach programmes, and welfare-related discussions, reflecting CM Stalin's ongoing efforts to strengthen the party's grassroots network across southern Tamil Nadu.

-IANS

aal/rad