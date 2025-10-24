Investornewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) CEO Shares Blue-Sky Potential In Recent Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) was featured in a recent Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio episode. CEO Peter Espig discussed the company's positioning amid rising demand for gold, silver, and copper, carving out a unique position by combining cash-generating operations with long-term growth potential.“Espig explained how the company's fully permitted Merritt Mill and unique business model distinguish it from many junior mining peers. Instead of being locked in an endless cycle of drilling and fundraising, Espig noted that Nicola Mining is already producing and processing, earning revenue and advancing a portfolio of precious metals assets, laying the groundwork for near-term profitability and long-term expansion. This gives investors a rare opportunity to participate in a junior company already generating tangible results.

“We're a junior company that gives investors all the upside of exploration plays in these great exploration regions that is hedged by cash flow on the downside,” Espig said.“And it's a great hedge because our operations bring in the cash flow that kind of mitigates having to continually dilute shareholders and raise money to keep the lights on. So, we've got very strong cash flow as a base, and we have the blue-sky upside of exploration.”

To view the full article, visit

About Nicola Mining Inc.

Nicola Mining is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola's gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project, a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project.

For further information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HUSIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN