Scaling Mountains And Restoring Lives In Uganda

A Community Volunteer's Journey to Bring Help and Hope

Since May 2024, the Kasese District in Uganda has been recovering from devastating floods and landslides. Thousands of people have been displaced, cropland has been destroyed, and food security has been compromised. Morious provides critical support to people who have been affected – but it is difficult work. The sheer number of households in need is immense, and she must walk long distances on foot to reach them. Most homes are on top of a mountain range and require a steep 40-minute-long ascent.

Morious is not a nurse, doctor, or government official; she is a Community Health Worker (CHW) - a volunteer trained to provide healthcare services and education to her community. She is filled with resilience, compassion, and determination to rebuild her community. "Seeing the suffering after the floods," Morious explains, "I knew I had to do something. I wanted to give people hope, especially the mothers and children staying in the internally displaced persons camps."

Her passion has made her a driving force behind recovery in the district. She was there the day after the disasters hit, providing food, water, and a shoulder to lean on to affected families. Community volunteers have an essential role to play in emergency situations; they can respond immediately and provide local insights to organizations like Action Against Hunger, who coordinate a larger scale response with a variety of actors, mobilize emergency response teams, and manage logistics. Now, Morious is continuing the longer-term work of helping her community rebuild, scaling steep mountain paths each day to bring relief and hope to her neighbors.

A Day in Morious' Life

6:30am: The sun is barely peeking over the Rwenzori Mountains and illuminating the hills of Kyanzabiri Village in Uganda when Morious Walhubere begins her day. She says a prayer, asking God to guide her day and life. Then, she prepares her two sons and daughter for school.

7:30am: Morious is at Kyondo Health Centre III, a facility supported by Action Against Hunger. She works with the Integrated Response to Floods and Landslides in Kasese District project (IReF), which is implemented by Action Against Hunger and a local organization called the Foundation for Urban and Rural Advancement (FURA). The day's tasks begin.

A key part of Morious' role is coordinating the "boda boda talk talk" – a motorcycle equipped with a loudspeaker that rides through the bustling trading centers and villages, broadcasting vital messages on nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices. For five hours, the message echoes through the sub-county, a constant reminder of health and safety.“I keep monitoring its movement,” Morious explains. Her role ensures that the vital messages reach as many people as possible.

9:30am: Morious and a team of health facility staff begin climbing the mountain to reach the community. Sometimes, it rains for hours in Kasese and traversing a mountain that is wet and slippery is especially difficult. Yet, Morious perseveres, equipping herself with the necessary tools: passion to serve and a resilient spirit.“I prepare for my visits by leaving early enough to cover long distances and climb the mountain before the sunshine becomes hot,” Morious explains,“I equip myself with an umbrella, bag, heavy jackets, and gumboots. These enable me to move even when it was raining.”

10:30am: By this time, Morious and the health facility staff have completed the steep ascent. Armed with mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) bands, height boards, and measuring scales, Morious and her team members assess the nutritional status of children under five as well as pregnant and lactating women (PLWs). Those identified as malnourished are referred to the health center for further management. "We want to ensure every child has the chance to grow healthy," Morious says, her voice filled with determination.

3:00pm: The nutrition assessments continue until 3:00 p.m., at which point Morious embarks on home visits, another crucial part of her work. She educates families on essential hygiene to practice handwashing, toilet use, safe water management, and kitchen gardening. She also helps families build and use WASH facilities like drying racks, kitchens, separate animal houses, and hanging lines. "Simple changes can make a huge difference. I was moved by the community's need for proper hygiene and good nutrition, and the missions of FURA and Action Against Hunger resonated with me," she says.

4:00pm: Morious' schedule from Monday to Friday is carefully planned. She wraps up each week with a report, which helps her team keep track of which families have been reached and when.“This activity takes me up to 5 pm when I start my journey back home to receive my children from school and prepare dinner for them,” she says.

5:00pm: Morious' impact on the community is evident by the smiles and waves she receives from mothers and children as she passes them.

A Champion of Change

Beyond home visits and nutrition assessments, Morious' role as Community Health Worker includes responsibilities like following up on referred cases and monitoring vital infrastructure like the Kamustope water spring, which serves over 450 people. And she strives to keep improving her ability to help her community.

Through Action Against Hunger's training sessions and practice, Morious has developed skills in community mobilization, nutrition assessment, and WASH interventions. She is pleased with her improvement in report writing, communication, and negotiation skills. "I've learned so much," she reflects. "It's boosted my confidence and instilled a strong sense of social responsibility. I even plan to enroll in a community development course next year."

Morious' dedication to her role as a volunteer stems from a deep desire to serve. "It's about empowering people to take control of their health,” she enthuses. She feels especially rewarded when she witnesses the joy of families receiving essential non-food items. "Seeing their smiles, knowing we are making a difference, it is incredibly fulfilling," she says.

Her impact on the community shows that one passionate person can make a profound difference to the lives of many. Morious is more than a volunteer; she is a builder of resilience, and a true hero in the heart of Kyondo.

