Qatar Embassy In UK Advises Qatari Visitors, Residents To Avoid Gatherings And Demonstrations In London

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

London: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in London advises all Qatari citizens, both visitors and residents, to exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 25, in London.

The following locations are expected to be affected: Knightsbridge, Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch.

Qatari citizens are also advised to follow the instructions issued by the local authorities in this regard, and to contact the Embassy in case of emergencies on 07774932200