The Faint Havens Celebrate Debut Album Release With Show At San Diego's Soda Bar

Oceanside's psychedelic alt-rock band, The Faint Havens, launch their self-titled album October 28th.

The Faint Havens, a burgeoning force in the psychedelic alt-rock scene, are set to celebrate the release of their self-titled debut album with a live performance at the iconic Soda Bar in San Diego on October 28th. The band will be opening for the touring headliner Pink Breath of Heaven. The evening promises a sonic journey, with doors opening at 7 PM for this 21+ event.

The Faint Havens' debut album is a collection of ten tracks steeped in gothic psychedelia, designed to captivate listeners and transport them into a realm of sonic exploration. Leading the charge is their focus track,“THE ROAD,” a compelling introduction to the band's unique sound.

At the heart of The Faint Havens is Christian Voris, the 23-year-old singer/songwriter who not only pens all the lyrics but also produces the band's recordings. His profound connection to the music of The Doors has garnered attention, with one fan noting,“I felt I was listening to new material by The Doors watching him.”

The band is comprised of an all-star lineup of musicians, including Luke Messerschmitt on guitar, Rosy Kennedy on backing vocals and bass guitar, and Gavin Flynn on drums. Together, they create a sound that blends classic and alternative rock elements, reminiscent of The Doors meeting Brian Jonestown Massacre, resulting in what they define as“Psychedelic Goth.” You can check out more about the band and the show here.

The Faint Havens are on a journey to forge their distinct musical identity, driven by a desire to create music that resonates deeply with their souls.

Don't miss The Faint Havens' album release show at Soda Bar on October 28th! Visit their website to check out/download/buy their music, follow them on social media, or contact them for interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration.

ABOUT

“I don't want our music to be something you can just listen to and enjoy, because music, to me, can be much more powerful than that. I want them to learn something from our art, to somehow improve themselves or make them realize something that they've been denying for so long. Art can be much more than appealing, and I think lots of great art strives to pass the bounds of pleasure, and to something more human and true, something therapeutically real.” – Christian Voris

