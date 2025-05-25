403
Uninterrupted Flow Of Aid Is Only Way To Prevent Worsening Disaster In Gaza - UNRWA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Sunday that the only way to prevent the current catastrophe in the Gaza Strip from worsening is through the effective and continuous flow of aid, amid the Israeli blockade that has been ongoing for nearly three months. This came in an UNRWA post on X platform, at a time when the Gaza Strip continues to suffer from a catastrophic humanitarian and relief crisis since Israel closed the crossings on March 2. UNRWA stressed that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip can no longer wait for aid to enter, explaining that the Gaza Strip needs at least 500 to 600 aid trucks per day, managed by the United Nations. It emphasized that "uninterrupted flow of aid into Gaza is the only way to prevent the current disaster from spiraling further". During the 80 days of the Israeli blockade, 58 Palestinians have died due to malnutrition, and 242 others from lack of food and medicine, most of them elderly and children. The Israeli occupation continues its systematic starvation of approximately 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, closing the crossings to aid supplies piling up on the border since March 2nd, plunging the Strip into a state of famine. In recent days, the occupation has expanded its war of extermination in the Gaza Strip, announcing a ground invasion in the north and south of the territory.
