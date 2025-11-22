Most Russian Kalibr Missiles Do Not Reach Their Targets Pletenchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

When asked about statistics on Russia's use of Kalibrs this year, Pletenchuk replied: "In principle, it remains unchanged. Generally, eight out of ten of these missiles usually do not reach their target. And the effectiveness of using this weapon has been raising certain doubts for quite a long time. As for how often they use them, in most cases it is twice a month – in the first ten days and in the last ten days."

According to Pletenchuk, it is difficult to say exactly what explains such periodicity and why Russia uses them in a limited manner.

"Because, having eight launch platforms, using them once or twice a month may lead one to think that they indeed have some problems, considering that when the Russians gather forces and means to carry out another terrorist missile strike on Ukraine, they try to use everything they have available," he said.

He also noted that the occupiers launch ballistic missiles, including Iskander-M, from Crimea to shorten the flight time.

As reported earlier, air defense forces neutralized 442 Russian drones, 34 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and all seven Kalibrs that Russia launched at Ukraine on the night of November 19. In total, the Air Force's radar troops detected and tracked 524 aerial attack assets - 48 missiles and 476 UAVs of various types.

