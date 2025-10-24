Etiquette & Image International Recognized As Singapore's Only Etiquette-Curated Studio, Introducing“Travel-Learning Singapore” For Global Visitors

MENAFN - GetNews)Etiquette & Image International, Singapore's only Etiquette-Curated Studio, today announced the continued global recognition of its Travel-Learning Singapore program, an exclusive experiential education initiative designed for international visitors seeking to combine cultural discovery with personal development.







Recently listed among Singapore's Top Best Etiquette Companies for 2025, Etiquette & Image International continues to distinguish itself through a commitment to professional excellence, educational innovation, and authentic cultural immersion. Founded by Ms. Agnes Koh, the company has maintained a two-decade legacy as a trusted authority in etiquette and image education.

The Travel-Learning Singapore program offers a distinctive approach that integrates luxury travel with personal transformation, allowing participants to explore Singapore's culture while mastering international etiquette and cross-cultural communication. This initiative supports the company's mission to promote global understanding through refined behavior, leadership presence, and social intelligence.

“Etiquette is more than protocol; it's a bridge between cultures,” said Ms. Agnes Koh, President of Etiquette & Image International.“Through Travel-Learning Singapore, we aim to help individuals from around the world experience Singapore's elegance while learning skills that transcend borders.”

Etiquette & Image International's client base includes corporate executives, diplomats, luxury brands, and discerning individuals seeking certified etiquette and image education at international standards. The academy's Train-the-Trainer Certifications are globally recognized and structured to uphold professional standards of excellence across the etiquette and image industry.

With over 20 years of leadership, Etiquette & Image International continues to advance education in social etiquette, professional image, and cross-cultural communication. The studio's programs embody the principles of confidence, authenticity, and cultural fluency, fostering a new generation of globally aware professionals.

About Etiquette & Image International

Founded by Ms. Agnes Koh, Etiquette & Image International is Singapore's only Etiquette-Curated Studio, providing accredited etiquette and image training recognized internationally. With over two decades of industry leadership, the company delivers professional certification, corporate protocol training, and lifestyle education through innovative“Travel-Learning” programs that integrate cultural discovery and personal growth.





