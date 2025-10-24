Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces The Resignation Of A Board Of Director Member

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - Kestrel Gold Inc. (TSXV: KGC) (the "" or "") announces that Greg Lynch has resigned as a Director of the Corporation.

The Corporation would like to thank Greg Lynch for his contribution and service to the Corporation.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website " " for further information.

