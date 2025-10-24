MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recent 10/11 Market Shock that unsettled global equities and crypto assets, investors are increasingly turning to productive digital infrastructure as a source of stable, transparent returns. NB HASH, a UK-based digital-wealth platform specializing in, today released anrevealing why AI-driven computing capacity is emerging as a resilient engine of growth for the post-crisis economy.





From Volatility to Productivity: The Shift Toward AI Computing

According to NB HASH' $120 billion in annual output by 2026, driven by exponential demand for machine-learning and cloud-training capacity. The 10/11 market turbulence, NB HASH notes, accelerated a long-term shift away from speculative tokens and toward assets with tangible computational productivity.

“Every market cycle reminds us that real value comes from real production,” said an NB HASH spokesperson.“AI computing is no longer a concept - it is a measurable, revenue-generating resource powering the next generation of digital infrastructure.”

Stable and Transparent Digital Returns

Unlike traditional assets susceptible to inflation or rate cycles, AI computing capacity delivers returns grounded in real operations rather than price speculation. NB HASH's platform records daily performance on-chain, providing users with real-time visibility and third-party auditability through smart-contract tracking.

“Stability doesn't come from speculation - it comes from structure,” said the NB HASH Research Team.

“By merging AI workloads with blockchain transparency, we are building a sustainable bridge between real productivity and digital wealth.”

How to Participate

NB HASH offers a straightforward three-step participation process for users worldwide:

Operating since 2019, NB HASH serves more than 10 million registered users across 180 countries, bridging AI computing and digital finance through a transparent, fully automated model.

About NB HASH

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, NB HASH AI Hashrate Infrastructure and tokenized Real-World Assets (RWA). Its mission is to make computing power a universally accessible investment resource - secure, transparent, and anchored in real productivity.

By integrating AI workloads, renewable energy, and blockchain verification, NB HASH is constructing a next-generation financial infrastructure designed for long-term and sustainable digital growth.

