Attention Air India Flyers: Some Domestic Flights To Operate From Upgraded Terminal 2 At Delhi Airport - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Tata Group-owned full-service airline, Air India, on Friday, 24 October 2025, announced that effective from 26 October 2025, some of its daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) from Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi.

The airline said that the change is part of managing the terminals better amid ongoing operational adjustments.“60 out of 180 daily domestic flights will shift to Terminal 2 (T2) and all international flights continue to operate from T3.”

| Air India schedules special Milan-Delhi flight to bring stranded passengers home

In an advisory for its passengers, the airline further recommended that passengers should check and review their flight details beforehand to carefully plan out their journey.

“Please check your flight details carefully and plan your journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience,” said Air India.

Here are some of the key things you must know1. Which Air India flights will operate from Delhi T2?

Starting 26 October 2025, a total of 60 out of 180 Air India domestic flights out of the national capital Delhi will operate from the upgraded Terminal 2.

According to the official website, the flights which will be operating out of T2 will have their numbers starting with“AI1XXX,” like for example - AI1737, AI1787.

Air India flight terminals

| Air India Mumbai–Newark flight returns mid-air over suspected technical issue2. How can travellers confirm their departure terminal?

For the people who are travelling from Delhi, they need to look out for the Air India domestic flights, which are numbered starting with“1” as these are the aircraft which will be departing and arriving at Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport.

The airline company has rolled out this system for travellers to easily identify the flights which are operating from the newly updated Terminal 2 of Delhi.

“If you are booked on a flight which is part of this series and travelling after 26 October 2025, you would be notified about this change on the contact details provided at the time of your booking,” according to the Air India website.

| Air India adds over 170 more weekly flights between major Indian cities 3. What happens if you are travelling with Air India Express?

If travellers have booked their flights through Air India Express, the low-cost airline owned by Air India, then the flights will be operated to and from Terminal 1 of the IGI Delhi airport.

“These flights can be identified easily as they are numbered in four digits starting with 9 (e.g., AI 9501, AI 9550, etc),” according to the Air India website.

4. How can you check your flight terminal?

Passengers travelling with Air India can check the information of the flight terminal at any time before their departure through the 'Manage my booking' option on the website.

Click for direct link here

If you have already completed your web check-in, then the information about the terminal details will be available on your boarding pass.

| Passengers stranded in Italy as Air India's Milan-Delhi flight gets cancelled 5. Do you need to change anything yourself?

Passengers travelling with Air India will not have to take any other action for the terminal change other than checking their flight time and terminal details again.

6. What happens if you have a connecting flight?

If you have a connecting flight, for example, arriving at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and the next flight is from Terminal 2, then you will have to collect your baggage at the 'Arrivals' of Terminal 3 and then proceed towards the next Terminal for the upcoming flight.

Delhi International Airport provides a 'shuttle service running every 10 minutes' for the convenience of passengers to easily connect between the Terminals during their layover.