Experts Warn Of Higher Accident Death Risk In Hybrid Cars

Drivers of hybrid vehicles are reported to be significantly more likely to die in traffic accidents than drivers of cars with traditional internal combustion engines. Researchers suggest that this may be linked to the complex design of hybrid cars, which combine gasoline engines, high-voltage batteries, and electric motors, Azernews reports.

According to experts, this combination makes hybrid vehicles more difficult to control in emergency situations and increases the risk of fire after a collision. Batteries and electrical components can ignite or short-circuit, creating additional dangers for both drivers and rescue teams.

It is also noted that emergency services require special training and equipment to deal with fires involving hybrid and electric vehicles, as conventional firefighting methods are not always effective.

In March 2025, American automaker Ford announced a recall of several thousand Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid vehicles after discovering a serious short-circuit risk that could significantly increase the likelihood of fire.

Another important factor is vehicle weight. Hybrid cars are generally heavier due to their batteries and electric motors, which affects handling, braking distance, and the way energy is distributed during a crash-potentially increasing the severity of accidents. Interestingly, some experts believe that future improvements in battery safety and vehicle design could eventually reduce these risks, making hybrids not only more efficient, but also safer.