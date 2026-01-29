Pro Wrestling League Returns After 7 Years, WFI President Calls It A Success

WFI President Hails PWL Revival as a Success

The President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, hailed the revival of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) for a fifth season, calling it a success. The new season of PWL marks a fresh chapter for Indian wrestling as the league returns after a seven-year hiatus.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Singh thanked stakeholders for trusting WFI with the league and said the league is going well after being halted by the COVID pandemic. "Pro Wrestling League was paused due to COVID, and then we lost some time after that due to other reasons. It has finally resumed, and the league is going on pretty well. We just had to gain the trust of all stakeholders- team owners and players, which we have done. They have also expressed their faith in the Wrestling Federation of India, and the league is a success...," WFI President said.

Promoters Express Elation at League's Return

Meanwhile, the promoters of the league expressed their happiness and excitement about the revival and reflected on the journey and accomplishments of the league. Dayaan Farooqi, Chairman and Promoter of the Pro Wrestling League, expressed elation at the league's revival, calling themselves "fortunate" for the opportunity. "We consider ourselves fortunate that we were able to revive the league. This league was very successful between 2015 and 2019. It came to a stop during COVID... We are very fortunate that we got this chance to revive the Pro Wrestling League...," Farooqi said.

Additionally, Akhil Gupta, Promoter and CEO of PWL, reflected on his journey of curating the league from a passion for the sport, describing wrestling as "an emotion for the country" and lauding its success in the Olympics. "Dayaan and I always wanted to do something in sports. We were friends first and now we are business partners... We developed an interest in wrestling. It is not just a game; it is an emotion for the country. Our tagline is 'Desh ka asli Dangal'. This is the real game of the country, and it is one game which is actually bringing us medals in the Olympics," he said.

Overcoming Hurdles a 'Win-Win'

Addressing the league's hiatus, Gupta said the hurdles made the revival more "challenging and interesting," calling it a win. "It was challenging for us to restart something that had been stopped. There were many hurdles, but they made it more challenging and interesting. This is a win-win for everyone... We did not have to establish the game, it is already very big, way beyond our imagination; we just had to establish the league...," he expressed.

PWL's Renewed Identity and Mission

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), sanctioned by the Wrestling Federation of India, returns for its fifth season after seven years with a renewed identity and comprehensive restructuring ahead of competitive action in January 2026. The league is now operated by ONO Media, led by partners Akhil Gupta and Dayaan Farooqi, with a focus on building a transparent, athlete-first ecosystem centred on professionalism, integrity, and long-term sustainability within Indian wrestling.

PWL's renewed mission is centred on creating a world-class professional platform for wrestlers by bridging the gap between grassroots akhadas and the global competitive stage. The league aims to provide structured opportunities, international exposure and a professionally managed environment for athletes, while contributing to the long-term growth and credibility of wrestling in India. (ANI)

