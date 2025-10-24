J&K RS Poll: 4 Cross-Votes Were Conscience Calls: BJP

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The BJP's Rajya Sabha election winning candidate Sat Sharma on Friday said the four MLAs from outside his party who voted for him had listened to their conscience, and it showed how much the people in Jammu and Kashmir loved Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma, who is also the BJP's J&K chief, defeated National Conference (NC) candidate Imran Nabi Dar by securing 32 votes against his opponent's 22.

“We had 28 members, but four members voted for the BJP by listening to their conscience, and supported (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. It makes it clear how much love there is in the hearts of the people and the MLAs for Modi,” Sharma told reporters here after his win.

He said the BJP has made history by winning the Rajya Sabha seat and will make history in the Budgam and Nagrota bypolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP-elect said his win is the victory of the BJP and the common people.

“I want to thank the party leadership, the prime minister, party president J P Nadda and (Home Minister) Amit Shah who thought I was capable enough to contest this election. I also want to thank party workers and voters, whom I had appealed to vote, keeping in mind their conscience, and elect those who work for the country and society,” he said.