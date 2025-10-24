Father-Son Duo Strikes Gold: $34,000 Bonus Prize Discovered In Cobalt, Ontario

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt has unveiled its latest Bonus Prize winner. The second Bonus Prize - six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $34,000 - was discovered this week nearin Cobalt, Ontario.

The discovery adds to the excitement of the national treasure hunt, giving Canadians the opportunity to search for more than $1.3 million in hidden gold across the country - combining the regional bonus prizes and the ultimate $1+ million treasure still waiting to be found.

The successful treasure hunter, Simon Fallon of Hamilton, Ontario, received the latest clue on Tuesday afternoon and spent the evening decoding it with his father, who has been a close companion throughout the hunt. The pair set out from Hamilton at 2 a.m., arriving in Cobalt at dawn. After several hours of searching throughout the area, their persistence paid off when they uncovered the hidden Treasure Box near Nipissing Falls just after midday.

Asked about how he felt when he found the treasure, Fallon said, "Still feels very surreal, but yeah, happy as can be."

"We were at the location, and I was determined to go systematically - grid-style search... you sort of have the feeling where this could be it. Definitely disbelief, and just a quiet, 'Wow, we got it.'"



Finding the Cobalt Bonus Prize: Simon's Tell-All Story

"People are taking this very seriously - they're dropping everything and moving quickly when a clue is released. It's really captured the imagination of Canadians," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group.

Monthly Prizes Connect to the $1M+ Gold Hunt

Every bonus prize clue set carries two layers of mystery: clues to the Bonus Prize and hints leading toward the $1+ million Grand Treasure.

The Northern Miner Treasure Hunt: Cobalt – The silver rush that transformed the Ontario bush Cobalt Video

Each Bonus Prize consists of six one-ounce gold coins provided by Sprott Money, valued today at more than $34,000. These prizes are part of a broader national event culminating in the grand prize - 217 one-ounce gold coins minted from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake Mine, currently valued at over $1.2 million.

Details for the next Bonus Prize location will be revealed soon, ensuring the momentum of the hunt continues. Treasure seekers can follow the journey and access upcoming clues by subscribing to The Northern Miner and following updates on CEO, MINING, and the hunt's official social media channels.

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt

The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt is proudly presented by The Northern Miner Group with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, The World Gold Council, Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Kinross Gold, McEwen Inc., Mining Matters, MINING, CEO, and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including contest rules, FAQs, and ongoing updates, visit

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube) | @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING, CEO, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO, The Northern Miner, MINING, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.