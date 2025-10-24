Gerda Wielander

$def_Meta
2025-10-24 03:09:56
  • Professor of Chinese Studies, University of Westminster
Gerda is a Professor of Chinese Studies in the School of Humanities, Director of the Contemporary China Centre. She edits the open access book series, cultural china, for University of Westminster Press.

Her research focuses on the link between the personal and spiritual in the wider social and political context of contemporary China. She has published extensively on religious thought and belief in contemporary China, including the use of the term faith in political discourse. Her work also includes an exploration of the meaning of happiness in the Chinese socialist project.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Chinese Studies, University of Westminster

