Russian Army Strikes Kramatorsk Three Times On Oct 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that on October 24, Kramatorsk came under Russian fire: at 02:44, Russian forces struck a store building in one of the city's districts, using an FPV drone with a warhead; at 10:15, an Italmas UAV hit a wind turbine; and at 12:20, another UAV hit an industrial area.

According to the city council, there were no casualties.

Read also: War update: 120 combat engagements on frontline over past day, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk sector

The full consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

As reported earlier, the Donetsk region remains under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day, the Russian army kills or injures civilians, destroying homes, businesses, and energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline – about 300 kilometers.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here