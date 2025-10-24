Dancing Disc Announces Exciting Website Rebrand Featuring An Upgraded Experience For Dancers Everywhere

MENAFN - GetNews) Designed by dancers for dancers, the new website makes it easier to find portable Marley turn boards, connect with the community, and shop with confidence.







Dancing Disc, the company behind the portable Marley turn boards for dancers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new and improved website . The newly redesigned website is built to give dancers easier access to dance training essentials, a growing community, and peace of mind with the brand's 30-day money-back guarantee for dancers, marking a bold new chapter in the company's evolution.

Dancing Disc's new website brings a fresh, modern look and a smoother experience to the brand's growing global audience. According to Glen Gomez, the founder of Dancing Disc and inventor of the portable dance floor, the refreshed dancingdisc reflects the company's mission and purpose of empowering dancers wherever they are. The new Dancing Disc digital home aims to transform how dancers discover, learn about, and shop for professional-quality dance training tools.







“We are excited to unveil our new website to the public,” said Gomez.“This new refreshed site is a digital representation of our commitment to providing a one-stop home for dancers to explore their favorite training tool.”

From a small invention by a fireman dance dad to a global name trusted by dancers of all levels, the portable dance disc has evolved into an essential dance training tool. The brand has evolved into a global movement built around giving dancers the freedom to train anywhere, the confidence to safely perfect their turns, and a connection to the dance community. In redesigning the website, Dancing Disc focused on the things that dancers value most: accessibility, performance, and community. The new dance website 2025 features an improved shopping experience, clearer product details, integrated tutorial videos, dancer testimonials, and a thriving community.

“Our brand and dancer community have grown, so it was time for our online space to grow with them,” added Gomez.“This rebrand is a reflection of the feedback we have received from our community and a promise to stay connected and keep delivering dance training tools that help dancers train, perfect, and shine with confidence.”

Since its launch, Dancing Disc has always gone beyond products. In addition to its flagship portable turn board becoming a global favorite for making the studio experience portable, the brand has committed to empowering dancers to keep moving, no matter where they are or their skill level. Now, with the improved site, Dancing Disc is keeping pace with this philosophy. Dancers and their families can now see the dancing disc in action on the website through embedded videos, explore product reviews, find offers and discounts, join a growing dance community, and place their order from anywhere, any time.

“From the very beginning, our community has shaped everything we do. We create for dancers and therefore, this website is created to be a place that dancers will feel is made for them,” added Gomez.







Another cornerstone of Dancing Disc's website relaunch is the brand's continued commitment to customer confidence. The brand continues to highlight its longstanding 30-day money-back guarantee policy that gives new customers the same confidence that the existing community already knows and trusts. For Dancing Disc, this rebrand is a result of years of growth, feedback, and passion from a community that believes in the power of dance.“The world of dance moves fast. We wanted a website that moves with it. This improved website is our way of saying let's keep moving forward together,” concluded Gomez.

Beyond the excitement of a smoother navigation and new visuals, the brand is offering 15% off using code LAUNCH15 to celebrate the website rebrand and relaunch. Dancing Disc invites dancers, studios, and dance trainers around the world to explore and experience the upgraded site and take advantage of the 15% limited-time sitewide discount.

About Dancing Disc:

Dancing Disc is a U.S.-based brand offering high-quality portable Marley turn boards for dancers of all levels. Available in 16'', 24'', and 30'', the portable Marley dance floors feature a slip-resistant surface and a durable build to support dancers in refining their technique, boosting their confidence, and staying performance-ready. The brand is committed to offering innovative dance accessories that enhance the skills, confidence, and creativity of dancers worldwide.

For more information, visit Dancing Disc.