Magic Hour Launches Pro Mode In AI Image Generation

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES - October 24, 2025 - Magic Hour just announced an upgrade to its browser-based AI image generator with the launch of Pro Mode, an upgraded image generator that delivers 4k resolution, improved detail, and lifelike visuals.

Runbo Li, Co-founder and CEO of Magic Hour, stated that users have increasingly sought image outputs that can stand alongside professional photography or visual effects.“Pro Mode represents what creators and filmmakers envision when using AI. It has greater control and is able to deliver on specific details and styles with precision, which makes it easier to fit into users' workflows,” he added.

The AI Image Generator now achieves higher realism and consistency across a broad range of use cases, including social media creation, digital art, and marketing.

Key features:

1. Up to 4K resolution

2. Photorealistic results

3. API integration for developers and enterprise partners

Magic Hour has gained recognition in the creative tech space as one of the most accessible AI image generation tools available today. The platform enables AI media creation directly in the browser, removing the need for local installations or hardware. In addition to its AI image generation features, Magic Hour also includes features such as video-to-video transformation, lip sync, and AI face swap tools that mirrors the growing demand for AI tools.

