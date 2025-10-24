403
Amiri Diwan Thanks Condolers On Demise Of Sheikh Ali Abdullah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah family, the Amiri Diwan on Friday expressed gratitude to citizens and residents who offered condolences on demise of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to His Almighty to reward the condolers, safeguard them and prayed for soul of the deceased. (end)
