Palestinian Factions Agree On Forming Interim Committee To Run Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Palestinian factions on Friday agreed on handing over the administrative jurisdictions in Gaza to an interim Palestinian committee grouping "independent Gazan figures."
The temporary commission of "independent and technocratic" personalities from the strip will be tasked with managing the livelihood affairs and utilities of the strip inhabitants in cooperation "with the Arab brothers and international institutions."
The accord was declared in a statement released by the diverse Palestinian factions after two days of talks. It affirmed that the meeting was held to discuss the second phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to stop the war pending inter-Palestinian dialogue "to restore the national unity."
They also agreed on forming "an international committee to oversee the funding and reconstruction of Gaza," according to the joint statement.(end)
