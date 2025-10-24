UAE: Flying For Umrah? Return Ticket A Must During Check-In, Say Travel Agents

When Syed Meeran reached Dubai International Airport last week to board his flight to Jeddah for Umrah, he was stopped at the airline's check-in counter and asked to show a return ticket. The UAE resident had an Umrah visa and planned to stay a few days in Makkah and extend his visit to Madinah if his scheduled allowed. Because of that uncertainty, he had not booked a return flight.

“I thought I would decide the return after spending a few days in Madinah,” said Meeran.“But when I went for check-in, they refused to issue my boarding pass until I booked a return. I had only a few minutes before the counter closed, and it took me nearly half an hour to buy the ticket online before I could check in.”

Travel operators in the UAE said airlines and Saudi authorities have tightened the rules to ensure clarity on each pilgrim's travel dates. They said a confirmed return ticket is now mandatory for all travelers departing for Umrah, regardless of the type of visa or nationality.

Return ticket linked to visa validity

Qaisar Mahmood , owner of Asaa Tours and Travels, said the rule helps authorities determine the length of stay and avoid overstays in the kingdom.

"People who book tickets on their own must make sure to book their return as well,” said Mahmood.“The system now cross-checks visa duration with travel dates. The return ticket confirms the pilgrim's exit plan and prevents issues at immigration or boarding.”

He added that agents are also required to upload travel itineraries into the system before departure.“If a person's return date is missing, it may cause unnecessary stress. Sometimes the airline system doesn't allow check-in without it. This ensures pilgrims return on time, and overstays or extensions are avoided.”

According to Umrah operators, even travelers booking visas and flights directly through the Nusuk app or airline websites must ensure that both legs of their journey are confirmed.

Shihab Perwad from Rehan Al Jazeera Tourism said:“Some people think because they booked everything online, they can decide their return later. But that's not allowed anymore,” said Perwad.“Even if you have your Umrah visa and hotel confirmed, you must show a return ticket at check-in. It's part of the verification process.”

He said that the return booking is important not just for airlines but also for Saudi authorities managing the influx of pilgrims.“It helps them manage crowd flow, transport schedules, and hotel occupancy. It's a simple step that saves a lot of hassle for the pilgrim later.”

Operators advised pilgrims to always book their complete round trip when planning Umrah to avoid last-minute stress or delays at the airport.