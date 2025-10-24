Dubai Run 2025: Timings, Routes, Collection Points All You Need To Know

Dubai Run is returning with its seventh edition, bringing back one of the most fun sports events in the city where fitness enthusiasts can jog across a specially-cordoned off stretch of Sheikh Zayed Road along with other participants of all ages and abilities.

Part of the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, this free, mass-participation event transforms the city into one giant running track, with participants jogging past landmarks such as the Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa.

There are two route options - the 10km route for more experienced runners as well as a flat, family-friendly 5km route.

Even if you do not run, you can turn up to cheer for the participants and also enjoy the lively entertainment along the routes and feel the thrill of joining one of the world's biggest fitness events.

From date, time to registration process, here's all you need to know about Dubai Run 2025:

Date: November 23, 2025

Time: You can choose your arrival time when you register - there are different slots for both routes, starting from 4am. The run begins at 6:30am. Start line closes at 8am.

Capacity for each starting time is limited, so arrive early to secure a good spot to start your run. If you arrive late, you may not have time to complete the full route.

Routes:



The 5km route begins on Sheikh Zayed Road near Museum of the Future, passes the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera and ends near Dubai Mall. It's a flat route suitable for runners of all ages and abilities. The 10km route starts near Museum of the Future, crossing the Dubai Canal Bridge, then loops along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishes near DIFC Gate. It is suitable for more experienced runners.

How to register:



You can register on the Dubai Run website. Pre-registration is mandatory.

Children under 13 must be registered by an adult over 21 years old. Children aged 13 to 21 can register individually but will need parental consent.

After registration, collect your bib and T-shirt from Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park. You won't be able to take part in Dubai Run without your bib. Bib collection is open from 3-22 November. Collection timings are as follows:

- Monday to Thursday: 4pm-11pm

- Friday: 12pm-11pm

- Saturday and Sunday: 8am-11pm

How to get there:



Participants for the 5km route can head for World Trade Centre metro station. For the 10km route, head for Emirates Towers metro station.

If you plan to come watch, use the Metro for easy access; get off at Max metro station. Public parking is also available at Zabeel Park.

If using the Metro, ensure you have a nol card with a minimum Dh15 balance to minimise queues on the day. If you want to drive, park in one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route, or at Dubai Mall for the 5km route and then make your way to the start line using the Metro.

Dos and don'ts:



This is not a competition, so you can run, jog or walk at your own pace and leave plenty of space for other people to pass you. If you need to stop on the route to take a photo or drink of water, please move to the side of the road and make sure you don't block the route.

There is no place to drop your bags and running with backpacks are not allowed. Keep your valuables to a minimum and on your person at all times. Bring a sun hat and a refillable water bottle.