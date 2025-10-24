Emirates Driving Company Reports Strong Financial Results For Q3 And Nine Months Ended 30 September 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sustained Growth, Solid Profitability, and Strategic Investments Reinforce Market Leadership

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Oct 2025: Emirates Driving Company PJSC (ADX: DRIVE) announced strong financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, reflecting continued operational excellence, disciplined execution, and strategic expansion across the mobility sector.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a net profit of AED 113 million, compared to AED 87 million in Q3 2024, marking an increase of 30%. Revenue for the quarter grew 29% to AED 209 million, compared to AED 162 million for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025, Emirates Driving Company achieved revenue of AED 563 million, up 67% compared to AED 337 million in the same period of 2024. Net profit for the nine months reached AED 272 million, representing an increase of 31% year-on-year. This robust performance was driven by sustained demand for driver training services, improved operational efficiency, and continued portfolio optimization.

Commenting on the results, Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said:“Our results for the third quarter and nine-month period reflect the resilience of our business model and the success of our long-term strategy. We continue to innovate in driver education, invest in technology, and expand our service offerings to advance road safety and sustainable mobility across the UAE.”

Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer added:

“Our financial strength is underpinned by effective cost management and strong cash generation. With total assets of AED 1.8 billion and cash and bank balances of AED 941 million, the Company remains well-positioned to fund growth initiatives and deliver sustained value to shareholders”

During October 2025, Emirates Driving Company successfully completed the acquisition of a 22.5% stake in Mwasalat Holding LLC, with an option to increase ownership to 50.6%. This strategic investment strengthens EDC's position in integrated mobility and sustainable transport across the UAE and the wider region.

Key Financial Highlights (as of 30 September 2025)

· Q3 2025 Revenue: AED 209 million (↑29% YoY)

· Q3 2025 Net Profit: AED 113 million (↑30% YoY)

· 9M 2025 Revenue: AED 563 million (↑67% YoY)

· 9M 2025 Net Profit: AED 272 million (↑31% YoY)

· Total Assets: AED 1.8 billion

· Cash and Bank Balances: AED 941 million

About Emirates Driving Company:

Established in 2000, Emirates Driving Company is Abu Dhabi's leading driving education provider and the trusted government partner for pre-licensing education programs. The Company is committed to implementing advanced training methodologies and digital innovations to deliver high-quality learning experiences aligned with the highest road safety standards.