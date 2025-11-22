Egypt's Unified Procurement Authority Explores Pan-African Digital Platform To Expand Access To Medicines

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) has announced that it is evaluating a strategic proposal to develop a unified digital platform aimed at enhancing access to medicines and medical supplies across Africa.

UPA Chairperson Hisham Stait met with representatives from the African Association for Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals and Fixed Egypt to discuss the project, which would initially serve the African continent before expanding globally in later phases.

The initiative aligns with Egypt's broader strategy to accelerate digital transformation in the healthcare sector and bolster the competitiveness of locally manufactured pharmaceuticals. It is also expected to support national projects such as the electronic prescription system and pharmaceutical traceability programme, contributing to Egypt's target of increasing pharmaceutical exports to $5bn by 2030.

According to the Authority, the proposed platform would mark a significant step toward strengthening unified procurement and smart distribution mechanisms across Africa. It aims to streamline supply chains, reduce costs, and ensure equitable access to essential medical products.

The effort comes as global health institutions-including the World Health Organization and the Africa CDC-continue to call for regional digital solutions to improve the continent's health-product supply chains. Africa's pharmaceutical market is currently valued at nearly $49bn annually and is poised for further growth driven by digitalisation and improved logistics.

The project also reinforces Egypt's growing role in advancing African health sovereignty, supported by initiatives such as the annual Africa Health ExCon, which highlights innovation, AI, and local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The UPA noted that the platform is expected to deliver several strategic benefits: improving continental health sovereignty, enhancing group-purchasing efficiency, strengthening pharmaceutical governance and traceability, expanding export opportunities for Egyptian manufacturers, and improving access to medicines in underserved regions.

The Authority added that collaboration with the African Association and Fixed Egypt could ultimately pave the way for a global digital platform for the trade of medicines and medical supplies, built on unified standards and advanced digital governance.